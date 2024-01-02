Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Sells 442 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 45,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 38.2% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter.
iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance
iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $40.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.82. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $56.30.
iShares MSCI China ETF Increases Dividend
iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile
iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.
