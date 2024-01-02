Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Sells 9,039 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,039 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 21,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.6% during the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after buying an additional 9,601 shares during the period.

Shares of TLH stock opened at $108.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.80 and a 200-day moving average of $103.34. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $116.93.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

