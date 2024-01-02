Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Takes $500,000 Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $49.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $50.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.392 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

