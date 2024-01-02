Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SFBS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 223.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 135.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,043.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $66.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.77. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.27 and a 12-month high of $75.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 29.64%. The firm had revenue of $221.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

