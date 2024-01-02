McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) versus Localiza Rent a Car (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Financial Review

Localiza Rent a Car (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Free Report) and McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Localiza Rent a Car and McGrath RentCorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Localiza Rent a Car N/A N/A N/A $1.96 6.61 McGrath RentCorp $733.82 million 3.99 $115.14 million $7.44 16.08

McGrath RentCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Localiza Rent a Car. Localiza Rent a Car is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than McGrath RentCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.1% of Localiza Rent a Car shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of McGrath RentCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of McGrath RentCorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Localiza Rent a Car and McGrath RentCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Localiza Rent a Car 0 0 0 0 N/A McGrath RentCorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

McGrath RentCorp has a consensus target price of $121.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.57%. Given McGrath RentCorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe McGrath RentCorp is more favorable than Localiza Rent a Car.

Profitability

This table compares Localiza Rent a Car and McGrath RentCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Localiza Rent a Car N/A N/A N/A McGrath RentCorp 22.19% 15.02% 6.48%

Dividends

Localiza Rent a Car pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. McGrath RentCorp pays an annual dividend of $1.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Localiza Rent a Car pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. McGrath RentCorp pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. McGrath RentCorp has increased its dividend for 31 consecutive years. Localiza Rent a Car is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

McGrath RentCorp beats Localiza Rent a Car on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Localiza Rent a Car

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. engages in car and fleet rental business. The company is also involved in granting franchises; sale of decommissioned and used cars; provision of sundry automotive, and travel and tourism services; and managing claims for insurance companies, as well as provision of tracking and telemetry services. It operates car rental agencies in Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, and Paraguay. The company serves individuals and legal entities. Localiza Rent a Car S.A. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments. The Mobile Modular segment rents and sells modular buildings designed for use as classrooms, temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, sales offices, construction field offices, restroom buildings, health care clinics, child care facilities, office spaces, and various other purposes; and portable storage containers. The TRS-RenTelco segment rents and sells general purpose electronic test equipment, such as oscilloscopes, amplifiers, analyzers, signal source, and power source test equipment primarily to aerospace, defense, electronics, industrial, research, and semiconductor industries. It also provides communications test equipment, including network and transmission test equipment for various fiber, copper, and wireless networks to the manufacturers of communications equipment and products, electrical and communications installation contractors, field technicians, and service providers. The Enviroplex segment manufactures and sells portable classrooms directly to public school districts and other educational institutions in California. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Livermore, California.

