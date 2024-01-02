Mechanics Financial Corp Has $27,000 Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Mechanics Financial Corp decreased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,059 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAS. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAS traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $50.54. 551,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,613. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.58. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -69.83%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

