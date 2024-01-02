Mechanics Financial Corp Has $467,000 Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mechanics Financial Corp raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Cummins by 6.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 471,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,705,000 after buying an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Up 0.7 %

CMI stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.17. The stock had a trading volume of 134,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,341. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $265.28.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cummins

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.