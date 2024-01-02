Mechanics Financial Corp Purchases 600 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Mechanics Financial Corp grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 496,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,135,000 after acquiring an additional 17,745 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 26.4% during the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 310,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 202,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

NYSE WPM traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $48.78. The company had a trading volume of 439,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average is $44.20. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.33 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 6.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

