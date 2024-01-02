Medigene (ETR:MDG1) Trading Up 6.3%

Medigene AG (ETR:MDG1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €1.60 ($1.76) and last traded at €1.53 ($1.68). Approximately 23,680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 306,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.44 ($1.58).

Medigene Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.28, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.55, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 4.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is €1.74.

About Medigene

(Get Free Report)

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of T-cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's end-to-end platform enables the development of T cell receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for multiple tumor indications. Its pipeline includes MDG1015, a TCR-T therapy product to treat multiple solid tumor indications; MDG10xx to treat multiple solid tumor; and MDG1011, a TCR-T immunotherapy candidate, which is in clinical development to treat blood cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.