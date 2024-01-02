Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,424,794 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 3,433,259 shares.The stock last traded at $9.00 and had previously closed at $8.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MLCO. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.60 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MLCO

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Up 4.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 320.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.