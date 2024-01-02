Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Short Interest Up 27.4% in December

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,500 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the November 30th total of 103,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 462,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Mercedes-Benz Group Trading Up 0.4 %

MBGYY stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$17.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,227. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 12 month low of C$14.53 and a 12 month high of C$20.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Mercedes-Benz Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells premium and luxury cars and vans under the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment.

