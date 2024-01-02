Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Short Interest Update

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 445,800 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the November 30th total of 532,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.5 days.

Merck KGaA Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MKGAF opened at $161.00 on Tuesday. Merck KGaA has a 12-month low of $143.46 and a 12-month high of $219.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter. Merck KGaA had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck KGaA will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. The company's Life Science segment offers a range of products, including reagents, consumable, devices, instruments, software, and services for scientific discovery, as well as provides lab water instruments, consumables and services, microbiology and biomonitoring, products, test assays, analytical reagents, and flow cytometry kits and instruments for pharma and biotech, industrial and testing, academics and government, and diagnostic sectors.

