Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Short Interest Update

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the November 30th total of 858,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 367,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 52.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Meritage Homes by 183.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.17.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

MTH traded down $3.44 on Tuesday, hitting $170.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,722. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $92.29 and a 12 month high of $178.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.14.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 19.71 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.99%.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

