MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 13.7% during the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 103,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 42.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 21,613 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 40.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.58.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MET stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,629,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,916. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average of $61.88. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $73.92. The stock has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

