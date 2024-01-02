Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) were down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.36 and last traded at $51.40. Approximately 97,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 277,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCB. Hovde Group began coverage on Metropolitan Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Stock Down 7.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $565.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.21. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.99 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metropolitan Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,487,000 after buying an additional 32,032 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 13,213 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 17.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.