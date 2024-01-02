Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) & Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Critical Contrast

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) and Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Micron Technology and Renesas Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Technology 1 3 20 0 2.79 Renesas Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Micron Technology currently has a consensus target price of $91.59, indicating a potential upside of 7.32%. Given Micron Technology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Micron Technology is more favorable than Renesas Electronics.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Technology $15.54 billion 6.01 -$5.83 billion ($6.28) -13.59 Renesas Electronics N/A N/A N/A $25.60 0.70

This table compares Micron Technology and Renesas Electronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Renesas Electronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Micron Technology. Micron Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Renesas Electronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Micron Technology and Renesas Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Technology -42.47% -14.44% -9.97% Renesas Electronics N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.3% of Micron Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Renesas Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Micron Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels. The company offers memory products for the cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, networking, industrial, and automotive markets, as well as for smartphone and other mobile-device markets; SSDs and component-level solutions for the enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer storage markets; discrete storage products in component and wafers; and memory and storage products for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. It markets its products through its direct sales force, independent sales representatives, distributors, and retailers; and web-based customer direct sales channel, as well as through channel and distribution partners. Micron Technology, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About Renesas Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; battery and power management, power devices, sensors, video and display, wireless power, system-on-chips, and MCU products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators, and crystal oscillator clock ICs and clock timing solutions. The company also provides buffers, haptic drivers, data compression, industrial Ethernet, IO-link line driver, memory interface, optical interconnect, photocouplers/optocouplers, power line communication, signal integrity, telecom datacom and interface, USB switches and hubs, and wireless connectivity products. In addition, it offers bus switches, first-in, first-out, memory interface, legacy memory interface, multi-port and SRAM memory, and standard logic products; and battery management, DC converters and power modules, discrete power devices, linear regulators, MOSFET and motor drivers, multi-channel power management ICs, USB type-C and power delivery, and wireless power. Further, the company provides modulators and demodulators, transistor arrays, and variable gain amplifiers, as well as RF amplifiers, attenuators, mixers, switches, and synthesizers; and environmental, flow, light and proximity, position, humidity, biosensors, and temperature sensor products, as well as senor signal conditioners products. Additionally, it offers space and harsh environment products and wireless connectivity products. Renesas Electronics Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.