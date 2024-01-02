Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in December

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Mineral Resources Price Performance
Shares of MALRY traded up $2.21 on Tuesday, hitting $49.21. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939. Mineral Resources has a one year low of $35.63 and a one year high of $69.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.28.
About Mineral Resources
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mineral Resources
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.