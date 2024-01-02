Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MRTX. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $59.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MRTX

Mirati Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MRTX opened at $58.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.42. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $64.41.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.34. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,900.65% and a negative return on equity of 82.15%. The firm had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.09) earnings per share. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was up 203.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $125,807.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,876,338.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 351.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,797,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,022,000 after buying an additional 40,963 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.