Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 1,589 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Fiserv by 280.8% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Fiserv by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FISV opened at $132.84 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.92.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

