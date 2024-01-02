Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 16,200 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.35% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 11,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 849.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 171.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PTF opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.67. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $36.96 and a 1 year high of $52.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.23.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

