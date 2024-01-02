Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 1,382 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,778,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,636,000 after buying an additional 676,473 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,921,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,847,000 after buying an additional 587,570 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,907,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,061,000 after acquiring an additional 503,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 93.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,266,000 after acquiring an additional 381,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.62.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Timothy E. Rogan sold 9,260 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $275,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,364.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Timothy E. Rogan sold 9,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $275,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,364.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $41,260.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,892.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,755 shares of company stock worth $366,397 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PDCO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

