Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $2,862,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 24.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 124,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,619,000 after purchasing an additional 24,347 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,643,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,816,000 after buying an additional 150,410 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE MMC opened at $189.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.86 and a 12-month high of $202.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

