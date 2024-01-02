Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 target price (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,223.71.

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann purchased 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTD opened at $1,212.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,093.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,166.31. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

