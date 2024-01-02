Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 431,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,159,000 after acquiring an additional 34,786 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 601,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.86. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

