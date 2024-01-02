Mission Wealth Management LP Has $936,000 Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.3% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 19.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 309,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 815.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $74.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.29. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.80 and a 1-year high of $113.85.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $853.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.20 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $1,086,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMN. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.67.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

