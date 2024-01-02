Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $811.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $819.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $723.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $699.23. The company has a market capitalization of $120.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $771.54.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

