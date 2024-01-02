Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 1,111 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $200.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.81. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

