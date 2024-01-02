Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 342 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,222,031,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,485 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,689,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029,550 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $220,158,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $81,543,000.

SPYG stock opened at $65.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.38 and its 200-day moving average is $61.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $65.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

