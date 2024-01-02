Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in RTX by 105,363.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,484,000 after buying an additional 70,048,706 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in RTX by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Melius lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

RTX Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $84.14 on Tuesday. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.69. The firm has a market cap of $120.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

