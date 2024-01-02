Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $713,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $283,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total transaction of $475,819.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,338 shares of company stock valued at $9,175,193 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $477.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $435.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $377.89 and a 12-month high of $478.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.