Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 705.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 36,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after buying an additional 31,535 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Workday during the second quarter valued at $605,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Alta Park Capital LP lifted its stake in Workday by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Park Capital LP now owns 160,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at $311,213,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at $112,976,321.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,126 shares of company stock worth $35,530,277 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $276.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.62. The stock has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,150.25, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.85 and a 12 month high of $279.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. Mizuho lifted their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.45.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

