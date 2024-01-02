Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 489 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,948 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 1,490.0% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,437,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,825,903 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $157.65 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

