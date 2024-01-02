Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 553,700 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the November 30th total of 448,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 41.6 days.

Mitsubishi Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MSBHF traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,662. Mitsubishi has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13. The firm has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Mitsubishi Company Profile

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials and infrastructure, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The Natural Gas segment engages in the development and production of natural gas/oil; and liquified natural gas business.

