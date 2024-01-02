MLP (ETR:MLP) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of MLP SE (ETR:MLP – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €5.50 ($6.04) and last traded at €5.54 ($6.09). Approximately 39,579 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 203,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.56 ($6.11).

The firm has a market capitalization of $605.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €4.92 and a 200-day moving average price of €5.07. The company has a current ratio of 174.11, a quick ratio of 98.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.39.

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Germany. The company operates through Financial Consulting, Banking, FERI, DOMCURA, Industrial Broker, and Deutschland.Immobilien segments. The Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

