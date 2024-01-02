Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 79.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.72, for a total value of $1,540,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,181,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,127,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.72, for a total value of $1,540,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,181,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,127,952.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,985 shares of company stock valued at $14,002,756 in the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.75.

Moderna Stock Up 0.7 %

MRNA stock opened at $99.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.88. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $207.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.65.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

