Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Up 6.4%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $105.82 and last traded at $105.77. Approximately 1,100,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,754,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

Get Moderna alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRNA

Moderna Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.80 and its 200-day moving average is $99.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,166,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,843,972.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,985 shares of company stock worth $14,002,756. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 36.4% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 355,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,686,000 after buying an additional 94,810 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Moderna by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Moderna by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 259,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after acquiring an additional 116,840 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $1,185,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.