Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oppenheimer

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $142.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.79% from the company’s current price.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Moderna Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $99.45 on Tuesday. Moderna has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $207.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.80 and its 200-day moving average is $99.88.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,760.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,985 shares of company stock valued at $14,002,756. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 79.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

