Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ: MBRX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/31/2023 – Moleculin Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/23/2023 – Moleculin Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/15/2023 – Moleculin Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/14/2023 – Moleculin Biotech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2023 – Moleculin Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/29/2023 – Moleculin Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/21/2023 – Moleculin Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/13/2023 – Moleculin Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/5/2023 – Moleculin Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Up 7.7 %

MBRX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 299,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,333. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

In related news, CEO Walter V. Klemp bought 188,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $129,998.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,880 shares in the company, valued at $469,807.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 231,883 shares of company stock worth $159,999. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 32,795 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

