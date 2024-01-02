Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ: MBRX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 12/31/2023 – Moleculin Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 12/23/2023 – Moleculin Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 12/15/2023 – Moleculin Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 12/14/2023 – Moleculin Biotech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/7/2023 – Moleculin Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 11/29/2023 – Moleculin Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 11/21/2023 – Moleculin Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 11/13/2023 – Moleculin Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2023 – Moleculin Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Moleculin Biotech Stock Up 7.7 %
MBRX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 299,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,333. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 32,795 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Moleculin Biotech
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.