Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,400 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 594,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 992.8 days.

Moncler Price Performance

Shares of MONRF opened at $61.70 on Tuesday. Moncler has a 52 week low of $51.82 and a 52 week high of $74.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.99.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

