monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Piper Sandler

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on monday.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.31.

Get monday.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MNDY

monday.com Price Performance

MNDY traded down $6.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.42. The stock had a trading volume of 110,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,081. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.57. monday.com has a one year low of $94.76 and a one year high of $199.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -533.57 and a beta of 1.18.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.43. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $167.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that monday.com will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On monday.com

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP grew its position in monday.com by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 104.1% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.