monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Piper Sandler

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.80% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on monday.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.31.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on MNDY
monday.com Price Performance
monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.43. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $167.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that monday.com will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On monday.com
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP grew its position in monday.com by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 104.1% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.
monday.com Company Profile
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than monday.com
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Camping World: when dividend cuts are a good thing
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Analysts suddenly say Google is the place to be in
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- One fast-food stock is expected to outperform all others in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.