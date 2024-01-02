Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Argus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.74. 2,349,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,748,125. The company has a market cap of $100.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

