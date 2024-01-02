Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 224,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises 1.9% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $15,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 10.3% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,748,125. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.57. The company has a market cap of $100.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

