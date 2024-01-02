Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 79.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 585.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $73.86. 2,637,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,748,125. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.75%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

