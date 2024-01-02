MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 30,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 66,639 shares.The stock last traded at $60.85 and had previously closed at $62.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MoneyLion

MoneyLion Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $649.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.50.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.39. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 43.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $110.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.40 million. Analysts expect that MoneyLion Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Richard Correia sold 33,567 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $1,113,417.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,135,445.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Richard Correia sold 33,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $1,113,417.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,135,445.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 5,748 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $194,397.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,665.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,689. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MoneyLion

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ML. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MoneyLion by 1,056.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 21,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,011,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MoneyLion

(Get Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.