MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Trading Down 4.6%

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $389.00 and last traded at $389.84. 519,446 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,168,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $408.85.

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.44.

MongoDB Stock Down 4.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $389.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.08.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 7,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total value of $3,106,797.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,503,740.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $730,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,195,159 shares in the company, valued at $436,233,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 7,577 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total transaction of $3,106,797.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,503,740.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,882 shares of company stock valued at $57,313,539. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 1.2% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 2.9% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.4% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

