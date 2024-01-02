Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Increased to $700.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.58.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $28.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $601.94. 299,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,016. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $545.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $519.14. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 65.48, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.21. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $339.28 and a one year high of $647.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total value of $417,503.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,593 shares in the company, valued at $59,442,701.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total transaction of $417,503.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,442,701.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total transaction of $484,047.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,500 shares in the company, valued at $123,969,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,990 shares of company stock worth $19,751,680 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $37,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

