Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Short Interest Up 24.1% in December

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Montage Gold Stock Down 2.2 %
Montage Gold stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.54. 22,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,539. Montage Gold has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46.
About Montage Gold
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Montage Gold
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.