Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Short Interest Up 24.1% in December

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Montage Gold Stock Down 2.2 %

Montage Gold stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.54. 22,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,539. Montage Gold has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46.

About Montage Gold

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

