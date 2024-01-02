Monte Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 65,882 Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Monte Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 65,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 183.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 176.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 7,981.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPB traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.39. 640,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,344,004. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.72. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $57.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.28.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 55.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,885.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

