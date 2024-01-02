Monte Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Monte Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,695 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 2.3% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Intel by 98,521.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Intel by 38.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $626,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ INTC traded down $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.98. 13,102,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,280,312. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $202.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.12, a PEG ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.