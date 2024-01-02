Monte Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Monte Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,983 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 4.2% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $482,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.77. 3,523,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,824,422. The firm has a market cap of $176.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.53.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

